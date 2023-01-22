Open Tab: Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar brings a variety of comfort foods to the table

Customers at Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar who sit at the counter can watch television as they eat.

Ramen, sushi and boba — oh my!

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar provides a diverse array of food without sacrificing quality. Located at 812 Church St., the restaurant is the perfect place to warm up over a steaming bowl of ramen or grab a sweet milk tea while walking around downtown Evanston.

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar, which opened last fall, has a gorgeous set-up. As soon as we walked in, we saw an arrangement of tables and chairs to our right and a sushi bar and kitchen to our left. The walls were lined with a display of beautiful Japanese-inspired art. The staff were extremely friendly, and the food came out relatively quickly.

The harumaki appetizer started off our meal on the right foot. Each deep-fried roll was filled with thinly sliced cabbage, carrots, green beans and onions, and the sweet chili dipping sauce was the perfect finishing touch.

When at Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar, you must order ramen. So, that’s exactly what we did.

First up: the spicy miso ramen. It came in a large bowl and consisted of a rich pork and light chicken broth, an assortment of vegetables including bamboo shoots, corn and scallions, a slice of grilled pork and spicy chili powder and paste. We topped it with a soft egg, which made the already scrumptious bowl taste even better.

We also ordered the garlic tonkotsu ramen, a rich pork bone broth with a sweet garlic base. The slice of grilled and marinated pork was the star of the bowl — it was crisp along the edges but melted in the mouth. A lineup of earthy veggies complemented the pork flavor. The ramen was topped with crunchy bean sprouts, bamboo shoots and a sprinkle of green onions. And, of course, a soft, marinated egg.

After devouring our hot bowls of ramen, a fresh roll of sushi was just what we needed.

The honey roll was an extra spicy take on a spicy tuna roll: it was stuffed with spicy tuna and crunchy jalapeños, along with avocado to balance out the heat. The roll was garnished with pieces of fresh tuna and dollops of spicy mayo. The presentation of the honey roll made the dining experience even more delightful: the eight pieces were arranged into two colorful butterflies.

The brown sugar tea was as delicious as it sounds, and it came in a very tall cup for only $5.50. The tapioca pearls had the perfect texture, and the drink ― known to be a sweet one ― wasn’t overpowering but just right. It was definitely worth the money.

Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar is sure to be a crowd-pleaser with any group of diners. Whether you’re craving something warm, something fresh or something that is guaranteed to be delicious, Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar is just the place for you.

