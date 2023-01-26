History Prof. Jeff Eden’s book named one of Foreign Affairs’ Best Books of 2022

Harris Hall. Jeff Eden book was one of three works about Eastern Europe and former Soviet republics.

History Prof. Jeff Eden’s book on World War II-era Muslim life in the Soviet Union was named one of Foreign Affairs’ Best Books of 2022.

“God Save the USSR: Soviet Muslims and the Second World War” is one of 33 works selected by Foreign Affairs. The 2021 book incorporates speeches, eyewitness accounts, memoirs, reports, interviews and other literature in multiple languages, including Russian and Bashkir.

Eden’s innovative study explores the dynamics of Muslim life in this period,” Maria Lipman wrote in a Foreign Affairs review.

Eden’s work is the first English book about Muslim people’s experiences in the Soviet Union during World War II, according to the Oxford University Press.

Eden specializes in studies on Russia, Central Asia and the Caucasus with an emphasis on religious history, urban history, and war and empire in history.

His previously published books include “Slavery and Empire in Central Asia” and “Warrior Saints of the Silk Road: Legends of the Qarakhanids” He is currently working on a book about the Pugachev Rebellion in Russia, and another on the Caucasus during World War II.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @karapeeler

Related Stories:

— History Prof. wins Bethwell A. Ogot Prize for best East African studies book

— Computer science Prof. Samir Khuller named ACM Fellow

— History Prof. Kate Masur’s book wins American Historical Association’s Littleton-Griswold Prize