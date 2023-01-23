Computer science Prof. Samir Khuller named ACM Fellow

Computer science Prof. Samir Khuller was named ACM Fellow, which honors the top 1% of ACM members.

The Association for Computing Machinery named Samir Khuller, the Peter and Adrienne Barris Chair of Computer Science, an ACM Fellow. This award recognizes the top 1% of ACM members for “outstanding” accomplishments in computing and information technology as well as their service to the organization.

“Samir’s leadership as chair has transformed CS at Northwestern over the past few years,” said computer science Prof. Larry Birnbaum. “It’s great to see this well-deserved recognition of his scholarship and leadership from the national and international community of CS scholars.”

ACM Fellows are peer-nominated and assessed by a committee. There are 57 total ACM Fellows this year. Khuller was recognized for algorithm design contributions as well as community-building and mentoring.

Khuller is a member of the NU CS Theory Group and has published almost 200 journals and papers on graph algorithms, discrete optimization, scheduling and computational geometry.

The CS professor was also named a 2021 Fellow of the European Association for Theoretical Computer Science and has received the 2020 CRA-E Undergraduate Research Faculty Mentoring Award.

Khuller also won a five-year, $10 million National Science Foundation Harnessing the Data Revolution award last year as the co-principal investigator of the Institute for Data, Econometrics, Algorithms and Learning at NU.

“I am truly honored, and frankly a bit surprised, to receive this recognition,” Khuller said in a statement. “I have been fortunate to work with amazing students and colleagues who constantly inspire me.”

The induction ceremony will take place June 10 during the ACM Awards Banquet in San Francisco, California.

