Barbereux School goes on soft lockdown after false alarm

Evanston Police Department vehicles. EPD increased patrols in the area around Barbereux School following a false alarm.

A false alarm near Barbereux School Thursday morning led to a soft lockdown at the private school and increased police presence in the area, according to an Evanston Police Department press release.

On Wednesday, EPD responded to an incident of aggravated assault in the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue. A Barbereux School employee pointed a handgun at another person, leading to the employee’s arrest.

On Thursday morning, the person who’d been threatened with the gun called EPD, saying the employee had returned. After the school initiated a soft lockdown, the police department announced the second report was a misunderstanding.

Though the incident was unsubstantiated, EPD said it would continue to deploy more patrols to the area “to elevate visibility and safety.”

