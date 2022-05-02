Police arrest suspect after University sends notice of active threat on its Chicago campus

The University lifted notice of an active threat on its Chicago campus Monday afternoon after police arrested a suspect from an attempted traffic stop related to a carjacking.

The suspect initially fled from an interaction with Chicago Police Department at about 1:15 p.m. near Lake Shore Drive and Chicago Avenue and entered the Morton Medical Research Building. Police arrested the suspect in the basement of the Ward Building at around 2:20 p.m.

The University sent the campus community instructions to take proper shelter and lock or barricade doors. In a second text and email alert sent about 20 minutes later, the University lifted its shelter-in-place instruction.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

