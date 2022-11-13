Kellogg to launch Janet and Craig Duchossois Veteran Scholarship Fund

The newly announced fund, established by a $4 million gift from Janet and Craig Duchossois, will provide scholarships for former U.S Marines and other military veterans.

The Kellogg School of Management will establish a fund to provide scholarships for former U.S. Marines and other military veterans, the University announced Thursday.

The Janet and Craig Duchossois Veteran Scholarship Fund, established by a $4 million gift to the University, is expected to become available for the 2023-24 academic year. The scholarship will eventually support two first-year and two second-year full-time Master of Business Administration students.

Craig Duchossois has been a member of Kellogg’s Global Advisory Board since 1997 and is also the chair and chief executive officer of the Duchossois Group, a private investment firm. He served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and his father, Dick Duchossois, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“Through our scholarships, we can help ensure that Kellogg is the clear choice for top applicants from the Marines and other branches of the military seeking an elite business education and student experience,” Duchossois said in a Thursday news release.

The scholarship will also expand the existing veteran community at Kellogg and engage more alumni veterans with the school, according to the release.

Kellogg Associate Dean for Leadership Development and Inclusion and Prof. Bernie Banks said the gift solidifies a legacy of the “exceptional culture” Kellogg offers for veterans to thrive. Banks was a former brigadier general in the army and led West Point’s department of behavioral sciences and leadership.

“Military veterans benefit from the strength of our curriculum and community, including our focus on leadership and empathy,” Banks said in the release. “These values create a strong culture as veterans transition into civilian life and explore new career opportunities.”

