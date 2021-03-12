Biden nominates Kellogg Prof. Ben Harris for key Treasury position

The Kellogg School of Management Global Hub at 2211 Campus Dr. Kellogg Prof. Ben Harriss was nominated for assistant Secretary of economic policy on Thursday.

President Joe Biden nominated Kellogg Prof. Ben Harris as assistant secretary for economic policy at the Treasury Department on Thursday.

If the nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Harris will work directly with the Secretary of the Treasury and head the Office of Economic Policy. Harris previously served as the chief economist and economic advisor to then-Vice President Biden during the Obama administration.

In addition to being an associate professor at NU, Harris works as the executive director of public policy programming at the Kellogg School of Management.

Harris said in a tweet that it would be “the honor of a lifetime to be nominated to serve at (the) Treasury.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Black voters’ greater enthusiasm for Biden with a black woman VP

— Kellogg alumna Cindy Axne wins Iowa House race

Comments