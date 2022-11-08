Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle projected to win Cook County Board of Commissioners presidential race

Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle was re-elected as Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners President with 66.6% of the vote Tuesday evening.

After months of campaigning across the county, the Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners presidential race came to a close Tuesday night.

Incumbent Toni Preckwinkle was re-elected as Cook County 2022 Board of Commissioners President with 66.6% of the vote Tuesday evening. The Associated Press called the race at 9:56 p.m. with 65% of the votes in.

Preckwinkle was contested by Republican Bob Fioretti, who received 30.3% of the vote, and Libertarian Theo Tsatsos, who received 3.1% of the vote.

She has served as president since 2010, and will serve her fourth consecutive term. Preckwinkle originally ran against Fioretti in the 2018 Democratic Primary, when she received 60.8% of the vote. Today, Fioretti ran as a Republican in the general election.

Preckwinkle believes the most important issue facing her constituents is divestment from necessary resources. This, in addition to the pandemic, has raised other challenges, such as increased violence, limited employment opportunities, and a lack of affordable housing.

Preckwinkle ran for mayor in 2019 and lost to incumbent Lori Lightfoot in the general runoff election.

She campaigned on investing $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act into a guaranteed income program. Preckwinkle also claimed she would initiate a new program to eliminate medical debts pulling from ARPA funds.

Fioretti prioritized public safety at the forefront of his campaign, referencing surging crime rates throughout Cook County. He also ran on several other issues plaguing Cook County residents, such as high taxes, outdated infrastructure, and extensive county spending.

Tsatsos also campaigned on crime, public safety and inflation, claiming that it presents a substantial threat to our way of life.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

