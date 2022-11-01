Fencing: Northwestern collects top finishes at Temple Open, ranks ninth in preseason poll

A Northwestern fencer competes. The Wildcats competed at the Temple Open this weekend, earning five top-eight finishes.

Northwestern competed at the Temple Open this weekend, earning five top-eight finishes and placing ninth in the latest preseason coaches poll.

The freshmen led the way for the Cats in the women’s epee, with Anna Damratoski and Karen Wang taking third and Lia Douglas placing eighth. Sophomore Hanna Lipthay finished 13th.

Junior Sky Miller and freshman Megumi Oishi placed third and fifth in the women’s saber, respectively, while sophomore Kailing Sathyanath took 13th. In the women’s foil event, freshman Juliana Hung finished ninth and sophomore Rowan Park placed 12th.

The Cats kicked off the season by hosting the Remenyik ROC and RJCC tournament and competing at the 2022 October North America Cup. At the Remenyik ROC and RJCC tournament, sophomore Yejine Lee placed first in Division 1-A women’s foil and Oishi won the Division 1-A women’s saber.

NU is coming off an impressive 2021-22 season, which included a top-10 team finish at NCAA Championships, a takedown of No.1 Notre Dame at the DeCicco Duals and a 31-13 record.

Miller finished ninth in the saber at NCAA Championships and took home a bronze medal in the Senior National Championships for Women’s Saber. She was also a finalist for Women’s Saber Fencer of the Year.

Lipthay finished 18th in the epee competition at NCAA Championships and was a finalist for Newcomer Collegiate Athlete of the year and Women’s Epeeist of the Year.

Looking toward the rest of the season, NU has a jam-packed month ahead, competing at the Western Invitational, Vassar Invitational and Elite Invitational.

