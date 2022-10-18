Captured: Students skateboard across the Lakefill skyline

A+person+is+photographed+riding+their+skateboard+on+a+pathway+next+to+the+Lakefill.

Julian Andreone/The Daily Northwestern

Mechanical engineering graduate student Faith Rolark leans into a turn, riding along the pavement by the Lakefill.

Julian Andreone, Reporter
October 18, 2022

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected]

Northwestern students can often be found skateboarding around the Lakefill — at least before Evanston is covered in snow. The gravel road along the water is perfect for a nice ride, and the concrete bridge that lies between Lake Michigan and the rest of the campus is a hot spot. Plus, skaters at the Lakefill get a front row seat of the Chicago skyline and benches to use for tricks.

SKATINGWILDCATS_JulianAndreone-4
Gallery|5 Photos
Julian Andreone/The Daily Northwestern
McCormick sophomore Andy Wu rides his skateboard along the gravel road between Norris University Center and the Lakefill.