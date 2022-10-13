The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 4

Keep these performances in mind for Week 4.

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss.

Art Institute of Chicago: Northwestern Art Institute Day

Art Institute of Chicago

Friday 1 to 5 p.m.

Free

All NU students, staff, faculty and accompanying guests can enter the museum free with proof of a Wildcard. Guests can peruse the museum, or attend tours — including a 2:30 p.m. tour inspired by this year’s One Book One Northwestern or a 3:30 p.m. tour honoring LGBT History Month.

Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Cahn Auditorium

Friday 8 p.m.

$49.50

Lyle Lovett’s performance at Ravinia Festival last summer was canceled, but this weekend, he will return to the Chicago Area at Cahn Auditorium, performing songs from his new album, “12th of June,” with John Hiatt.

Wirtz Student Performance Project Series: Red

The Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts Room 101

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 2 and 7 p.m.

Ticket information unavailable at the time of publication.

“Red,” a play written by NU alum John Logan (Communication ’83) follows abstract expressionist Mark Rothko’s Seagram Mural Project.

Lovers & Madmen: Antigone

Shanley Pavilion

Friday 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday 2 and 8 p.m.

Free

A theatre group centered on classical and classically inspired works, Lovers & Madmen presents “Antigone,” a retelling of a classical Greek myth exploring family and power.

Space Shift Collective: starlight Comedy Nite

2709 W Devon Ave

Friday 7 p.m.

Free entry

This comedy night features Sonal Aggarwal, Masood Haque and Sofia Rafiqi at a new artist-centered community space on Devon Avenue that explores Black and South Asian solidarity through its projects.

Bienen School of Music: Northwestern University Symphony Orchestra

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

$8 general public, $5 with student ID

The symphony orchestra’s concert will include Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Pastoral” and

Dmitri Shostakovich “The Year 1917.”

Space Shift Collective: Aqil Brothers Concert

Saturday 7 p.m.

Free entry

The Aqil Brothers will perform Bangla Baul, Qawwali, and folk music at this performance.

American Music Theatre Project: 5&Dime

Mussetter-Struble Theater

Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 and 7:30 p.m.

$10 general admission, $6 for full-time students buying tickets in advance

This musical incubator ​​presents “5&Dime,” a musical based on the play “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean.”

Vibrant Colors Collective: Open Mic Night

Harris Hall 107

Sunday 7 p.m.

Pay what you can, suggested donation $5

Vibrant Colors Collective, a multicultural theatre board, is hosting an open mic night. Performers should sign up beforehand. Catch performances from groups like Mariachi NU, Treblemakers and Soul4Real.

Space Shift Collective: The Chicago Mehfil

2709 W Devon Ave

Sunday 5 p.m.

Free entry

This performance will feature Kathak dance, flute and a potluck dinner.

