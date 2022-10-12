American Music Theatre Project announces new artistic director, musicals

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts. AMTP has three musicals set for the 2022-2023 season.

Northwestern’s American Music Theatre Project named Alexander Gemignani its new artistic director, the program announced Wednesday.

AMTP acts as a musical incubator, partnering with faculty, staff and students to develop new musicals each year. Under Gemignani’s direction, AMTP will put on “5&Dime,” “The Book of Names” and “Night Side Songs” in the 2022-2023 season.

Gemignani is a Broadway actor, music director and conductor. He is currently developing two new musicals and has been nominated for Tony and Grammy awards for his role in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.”

“I look forward to helping American Music Theatre Project grow its already excellent reputation into its rightful place as an exceptional and necessary program for developing new musicals,” Gemignani said in a Wednesday news release.

AMPT will put on “5&Dime” — a musical based on the play “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean” — this weekend in the Mussetter-Struble Theater.

“Night Side Songs” will run in Winter Quarter.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nicolejmarkus

Related Stories:

— American Music Theatre Project to showcase three original student-produced musicals

— American Music Theatre Project returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe for second year

— The Dolphin Show to produce new original musical “Change my Mind”