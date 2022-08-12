City Council announces intent to appoint Luke Stowe as next city manager

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. After more than a year and three nationwide city manager searches, Evanston plans to appoint an internal candidate to the permanent position.

Luke Stowe, Evanston’s interim city manager, may now fill the position permanently.

City Council announced their intent to appoint Stowe as Evanston’s city manager in a Friday news release, and they will vote to confirm him on Tuesday.

Stowe has served as the interim city manager since July 12 and previously worked as the city’s chief information officer and interim deputy city manager. He has worked in Evanston for 10 years as well as in Lake Forest and Champaign’s city governments.

In 2018, Government Technology magazine included Stowe as one of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2018” for his work creating a new city website and open data portal.

Mayor Daniel Biss said in the news release that Stowe’s ability to collaborate with city staffers and residents made him a great fit for the position.

“It is time for our organization to get moving again, and to do so in a way that includes and respects all stakeholders,” Biss said. “Luke is exactly the right person to make that happen. Let’s get to work.”

Stowe’s appointment comes after three failed nationwide city manager searches that spanned more than a year and cost tens of thousands of dollars. On August 2, City Council decided the latest finalist, Carol Mitten, was not a good fit for the job after dozens of residents gathered at a town hall meeting to voice concerns about her record of transparency, racial equity and policing.

“These experiences led the City Council to determine that Evanston would be best served at this time by an internal candidate with vast institutional knowledge and broad respect from community members, City staff, and elected officials,” the news release said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yimingfuu

Related Stories:

— Evanston’s Chief Information Officer to serve as next Interim City Manager

— Carol Mitten will not move forward as Evanston’s next city manager

— Evanston city manager candidate Carol Mitten fields questions in town hall