Evanston’s Chief Information Officer to serve as next Interim City Manager

Luke Stowe is Evanston’s Chief Information Officer and works as the interim deputy city manager in the city manager’s office.

City Council intends to appoint Luke Stowe as interim city manager after Kelley Gandurski steps down from the role, the city announced Friday.

Stowe has worked in Evanston for 10 years and brings nearly 25 years of local government experience. He currently works as Evanston’s Chief Information Officer and as the interim deputy city manager. He oversees multiple departments and divisions including Fire, Health and Human Services, Finance/Budget, Parks and Recreation, Information Technology, and Administrative Adjudication.

“Luke has deep knowledge of our City government as well as the broader community,” Mayor Daniel Biss said in a Friday news release. “I am enormously appreciative of his willingness to step into this critical role at this pivotal moment, and I am confident that he will do a wonderful job.”

In 2018, Government Technology magazine acknowledged Luke Stowe as one of the “Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2018” for his work creating a new city website and open data portal.

Stowe will step in on July 12. The city is still looking for a permanent city manager after two failed attempts since October that cost about $95,000. Biss will host a town hall meeting on the search process on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yimingfuu

Related Stories:

— Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski announces departure

— John Fournier declines city manager position offer after multiple contract negotiations

— Evanston CIO included in list of top 25 public sector innovators