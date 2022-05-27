John Fournier declines city manager position offer after multiple contract negotiations

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. John Fournier has turned down the offer to be Evanston’s next city manager following his appointment this week.

John Fournier will not be Evanston’s next city manager after declining the offered position Friday, City Council announced.

City Council and Mayor Daniel Biss voted 9-1 on Monday to appoint Fournier following a three-month search process conducted by recruitment firm Stanton Chase. His term was intended to start July 10.

Fournier, currently the assistant city administrator of Ann Arbor, expressed excitement at Monday’s meeting about working and living in Evanston. He said he looked forward to hitting the ground running and that he was drawn to the position because of the city’s “commitment to really ambitious, progressive change.”

Fournier sought to reopen contract negotiations Tuesday, according to the city, and requested additional compensation after a few days of detailed contract negotiations. City Council responded with an amended offer, which Fournier declined.

Fournier’s exit comes following a protest staged last week outside Palmhouse, where Biss delivered his first State of the City address. Local activists criticized Fournier’s track record on racial equity — and the city’s lack of clarity and transparency during the search.

Ann Arbor investigated complaints of discrimination and budget manipulation against Fournier in 2021. The city ultimately found he had not violated municipal law.

Fournier was one of two finalists selected from a nationwide pool during the city’s search. Evanston initially hired consulting firm CPS HR, but switched to Stanton Chase after finalist Daniel Ramos withdrew his application in January.

Evanston will continue working with Stanton Chase, which it originally contracted for $70,000, on the city manager search process.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated when further information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @JorjaSiemons

