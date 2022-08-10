Marquise Weatherspoon resigns from District 65 school board

Marquise Weatherspoon has resigned from the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 board as of Monday.

Weatherspoon joined the board in 2021 for a two-year term, filling the vacancy left by Rebeca Mendoza. In April 2022, she was elected vice president, succeeding Elisabeth “Biz” Lindsay-Ryan.

While on the board, she co-chaired the Special Education Parent Advisory Council and served on the Curriculum and Policy Committee, the Park School Advisory Committee and the Head Start Parent Planning Committee.

The board is now seeking candidates from the D65 community to fill the vacancy until the April 2023 election. The selected applicant will be announced at the Sep. 19 board meeting.

“On behalf of the school board, I would like to thank Marquise for her service on the District 65 board,” Board President Sergio Hernandez Jr. said in a news release. “Marquise’s lived experience and commitment to community service will be truly missed.”

