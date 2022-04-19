District 65 board elects Sergio Hernandez and Marquise Weatherspoon as next president, vice president

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Education Center, at 1500 McDaniel Ave. Former board members Sergio Hernandez and Marquise Weatherspoon will be the board’s next president and vice president.

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education elected board members Sergio Hernandez and Marquise Weatherspoon to be its next president and vice president, respectively, during Monday’s meeting.

They will replace outgoing president Anya Tanyavutti and vice president Elisabeth “Biz” Lindsay-Ryan.

“I know we can continue the incredible work that Anya and Biz have done to really embed equity across the system and across institutions,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said he is honored to serve as the first Latine board president of District 65.

Tanyavutti said serving as District 65 president has been an honor, a privilege and a joy. Before her two year tenure as president, Tanyavutti served as vice president for three years.

“We are proving that when you invest in transformation, the outcomes are incredible,” Tanyavutti said.

She pointed to her work with Suni Kartha, who served as president before her. Together, the two formed the district’s first women of color leadership team. Tanyavutti said the pair worked on initiatives such as adopting racial equity training, supporting an early childhood education task force and onboarding Superintendent Devon Horton.

Hernandez said he looks forward to continue collaborating with educators during his tenure as president.

“Our colleagues here have been trying to build a bridge, and we’re going to continue to build that bridge because our kids and our families need us,” Hernandez said. “None of us can do this alone.”

