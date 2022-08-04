The Weekend Ahead: Happenings on campus, in Evanston from Aug. 5-7

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern Events

2022 Summer Research Opportunity Program Research Symposium

Norris University Center

Friday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The symposium allows participants, who come from colleges and universities across the country, to present research from various fields and answer questions.

Evanston Events

First Friday

Mason Park

Friday 6-9 p.m.

Free

As part of Evanston’s “My City, Your City, Our City” initiative, community youth and families can gather at Mason Park for free food, games — including a bingo tournament — and information on resources from community centers. This will be the final First Friday celebration of the summer.

Maker’s Market 2022

1800 Maple Ave. Parking Garage

Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Free

Sponsored by Downtown Evanston and Evanston Made, a nonprofit aiming to connect the Evanston community and its artists, this market showcases hundreds of handcrafted clothes, jewelry, art, stationary and more.

Evanston Plein Air Art Exhibit

Evanston Public Library

Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday 12-6 p.m.

Free

More than 20 entries from the Evanston plein air four-day festival and competition are now on display at Evanston Public Library. The pieces depict Evanston scenery and were created by plein air artists during the festival.

Opening Reception and Artist Talk | “Dancing for Our Tribe” Exhibition

Evanston Art Center

Friday 6-9 p.m.

Free

This exhibition features the new book “Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomi Tradition in the New Millennium” by Sharon Hoogstraten, a Native American artist who photographs her fellow Potawatomis in traditional clothing to show their cultural resilience despite forced removals and relocations.

Friends and Family Day — Jamaica Day 2022

Robert E James Park

Sunday 12-9 p.m.

Free

Created to commemorate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, this celebration of Caribbean culture extends invitations to people of all races and nationalities to promote unity and peace through art and music.

Community Day at the Y

McGaw YMCA

Saturday 1-5 p.m.

Free

Whether you’re up for a dip in the pool, a basketball skills challenge or an art workshop, Community Day offers many enrichment opportunities to help you stay active and spend time with family and friends. Tours of the facilities and childcare for ages 2 and up are also available.

First Saturdays Open Studio

Studio 3

Saturday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Free

As part of Evanston Made’s “First Saturdays” program, Kids Create Change is hosting open studio days where community members can create art using local maker spaces and materials.

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

Saturday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

If you’re looking to cool down with a cold tea, enjoy a warm pastry or simply indulge in educational activities, the Farmers’ Market has you covered. It features more than 40 vendor options for baked goods and fresh produce.

