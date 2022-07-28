The Weekend Ahead: happenings on campus, in Evanston July 29-31

See what’s happening on campus and in Evanston this weekend.

The Weekend Ahead is back for the summer. Over the next few months, we’ll highlight events both on campus and in Evanston. Read on to find your weekend plans.

Northwestern events

“Dance Nation”

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

$6 in advance for full-time NU students, see the website for other pricing

Directed by Kirsten Fitzgerald, “Dance Nation” follows a group of pre-teen dancers as they work toward winning a national competition. It revolves around themes like ambition and coming of age.

CIERA Astronomer Evenings

Dearborn Observatory

Friday 9-11 p.m.

Free

While Dearborn Observatory is open for tours most Fridays, CIERA Astronomer Evenings only happen the last Friday of each month. The program features astronomers from NU’s Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics, who will kick off the evening with an introduction to a topic in astronomy, a Q&A session and interactive demonstrations. Visitors can also look through the telescope. Reservations are not required.

Evanston events

“The Mamalogues”

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m.

$30

Directed by Tim Rhoze, “The Mamalogues” explores the lives of Black, unmarried middle-class parents. The play is set at a retreat where three women discuss their experiences with racial profiling at the playground, social minefields during soccer season and more.

Evanston Pride LGBTQIA+ Community Picnic

Ridgeville Park

Saturday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free

Evanston Pride’s annual picnic features everything from a DJ to knitting to dozens of LGBTQIA+ owned vendors. Food is available for purchase, but bottled water is free. There is limited seating, and bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged.

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

University Place and Oak Ave.

Saturday 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

Whether you’re searching for a delicious pastry or hoping to adopt a succulent, the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market has your bases covered. The market runs each Saturday throughout the summer, featuring dozens of vendors offering fresh produce, flowers, baked goods and more.

“Bridge the Gap” Fundraising Walk

Learning Bridge (1840 Asbury Ave.)

Saturday 9-11 a.m.

Free

Learning Bridge, a children’s educational center, is hosting this walk to support its Summer Learning Fund. The event includes a family-friendly stroll around the neighborhood, and ice cream will be served afterward.

YMCA Learn-to-Play Pickleball Clinic

McGaw YMCA

Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Free

Throughout July, the McGaw YMCA is offering free weekend pickleball clinics for families. Pickleball is a sport that contains elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the country, and is appropriate for players of all ages and skill sets.

