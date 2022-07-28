The Daily’s 2022 Lollapalooza preview

Remi Wolf will perform at Lollapalooza on Thursday. In May, she performed at Northwestern’s 50th Dillo Day.

Crowds will once again fill Grant Park in Chicago this weekend for Lollapalooza, an annual four-day music festival. But with the festival’s 10-year contract set to expire this year, 2022 could be the last year it’s held in Chicago.

If you want to make sure you see this year’s greatest acts, read on for The Daily’s guide to some of the artists performing this year.

Thursday, July 28

American singer-songwriter Sven Gamsky, known as Still Woozy, will perform at 4:15 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage. The genre-bending artist is best known for his 2017 single “Goodie Bag” and he most recently released the single “Pool” this year with Remi Wolf.

While you might know Swedish musician Tove Lo best for her 2014 song “Habits (Stay High),” or her 2017 single “Disco Tits,” she was recently featured on the soundtrack for “Euphoria.” She also announced her upcoming fifth studio album to be released in October and has released three singles off of it so far, the latest on Wednesday. She’s set to perform at 5 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer stage.

Later on, you can catch hyperpop duo 100 Gecs at 6 p.m. on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage. For fans looking for even more hyperpop, check out Underscores at 12:45 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage.

If you want to relive Dillo Day (without the rain), you won’t want to miss Remi Wolf’s performance, set for 6:30 p.m. on the Discord stage. At Dillo, Wolf performed songs from her 2021 album “Juno” as well as her viral single “Photo ID.”



If rap is more your speed, close out the night with Lil Baby’s performance at 8:45 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer stage.

Friday, July 29

Multiplatinum-selling R&B singer, songwriter and dancer Tinashe, who also performed at Dillo Day this year, will take the stage at 3:45 p.m. on the Coinbase stage. An all-around performer, she kept the crowd entertained at Dillo.

Catch indie band MUNA, best known for its single “Silk Chiffon” with Phoebe Bridgers, at 5:15 p.m. on the Discord stage. MUNA released its third album in June and is sure to perform standouts like “Runner’s High.”

King Princess, known for their debut hit single “1950,” will perform at 5:45 p.m. on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage. The queer artist will release their second album, “Hold on Baby,” that same day.

Later on, Girl in Red will perform at 7:45 p.m. on the Coinbase stage. Best known for hit songs like “I Wanna be Your Girlfriend” and “We Fell in Love in October,” the 23-year-old artist has been described as a queer icon.

Close out the night with headliner Dua Lipa at 8:45 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage. The English pop singer has won six Brit Awards and three Grammys, among other accolades, and is known for viral songs like “Levitating.”

Also performing throughout the day are Glass Animals and Machine Gun Kelly.

Saturday, July 30

Florida-native Cochise, who also performed at Dillo Day, made his name with popular songs like “Tell Em” and “Pocket Rocket.” He’ll take the stage at 1:15 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage.

Later at the T-Mobile stage, catch pop musician Fletcher, who has stirred up drama on TikTok recently with her latest single “Becky’s So Hot,” rumored to be about her ex-girlfriend’s new girlfriend. She also has a hit single, “Cherry,” released with Hayley Kiyoko. Fletcher will perform at 3 p.m.

After recently finishing off an international tour of her second EP, “This Is What It Feels Like,” and opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s tour, Gracie Abrams is back in Chicago for Lollapalooza. She’s set to perform at 4 p.m. on the Discord stage.

Saturday also has its fair share of artists for indie listeners, with alternative rock band Wallows performing at 5 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage and COIN taking the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage at 5:45 p.m. Wallows released its sophomore album, “Tell Me That It’s Over,” this year.

For fans of rap, catch Big Sean and headliner J. Cole at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, on the T-Mobile stage.

Sunday, July 31

For “Stranger Things” fans, be sure to see Djo — better known as Joe Keery — who plays Steve Harrington on the Netflix original show. Djo will perform at 3:15 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer stage.

Later at the Bud Light Seltzer stage, catch Charli XCX performing at 5:15 p.m. Charli XCX released her fifth and latest studio album “Crash” in March, featuring hits like “Beg for You” with Rina Sawayama.

Stick around the Bud Light Seltzer stage a little longer to see Australian musician the Kid Laroi at 7:15 p.m.

You can see another Dillo Day performer, Dominic Fike, perform again at 7:45 p.m. on the Discord stage. At Dillo Day, Fike, a “Euphoria” cast member, performed hits like “Chicken Tenders” and “3 Nights.”

Finish off the weekend with South Korean rapper J-Hope, who made his debut as a member of boy band BTS, at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer stage, or rock band Green Day at 8:15 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabeldfunk

Related Stories:

— The Daily’s 2021 Lollapalooza preview

— Dillo Day 50 brings back the rodeo and live music to the Lakefill