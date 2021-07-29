The Daily’s 2021 Lollapalooza preview

Lollapalooza is back.

After a year-long hiatus, the four day festival, arguably Chicago’s biggest musical event of the year, will return to Grant Park on Thursday. Boasting a star-studded lineup, the event is also taking preventative measures against COVID-19, requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

If you’re searching for the rundown on some of the top artists at the festival this year, look no further — The Daily has you covered. Read on to learn more about just a few of the artists making appearances at this year’s Lollapalooza.

Thursday, July 29

If you’re a college student looking to reminisce on your childhood, you won’t want to miss Aly & AJ’s performance, scheduled for 1 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage. You probably know them from their time on Disney Channel or their smash hit from 2007, “Potential Breakup Song.” After 14 years without a full-length studio album, the duo released “A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun” this year.

Later on, you can catch Dayglow at the Lake Shore stage. Starting at 3:45, the indie pop project will likely perform their best known song “Can I Call You Tonight?” which blew up on TikTok in 2020.

If rap is more your speed, Flo Milli makes an appearance on the GrubHub stage starting at 4:00. Her debut mixtape, “Ho, Why Is You Here?” dropped in 2020 after the release of her breakout single, “Beef Flomix,” in 2019.

Playboi Carti — who recently performed at Dillo Day 2021 — will take to the T-Mobile stage at 6:45 ahead of fellow headliner Miley Cyrus’ performance, beginning at 8:45. Rounding out the headliners are Kaytranda (another 2021 Dillo performer) and Illenium, whose shows will start at 7:00 and 8:45, respectively, on the Bud Light Seltzer stage.

Friday, July 30

If you’re looking for a new rock band to listen to, Black Pistol Fire might be right up your alley, with a performance on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage starting at 2:00. The duo, a pair of lifelong friends, is based out of Austin and released their second studio album this year.

Also coming on early in the day is Emotional Oranges, a R&B group performing on the Grubhub stage at 4 p.m. The group, whose members all use pseudonyms, has dropped three projects. On the same stage at 9 p.m., you’ll have the chance to see Omar Apollo in person, whether you missed his Dillo performance or have grown to love his music since his virtual set.

Jack Harlow will be one of Friday’s main performances — fresh off a feature on Lil Nas X’s latest song after releasing his first studio album at the end of 2020. He’s dropped a string of mixtapes, and his hit song “Whats Poppin,” which was released last year, climbed the charts until it peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. He performs at 7:45 on the Lake Shore stage.

Also performing is Roddy Ricch, starting at 6:45 on the T-Mobile stage, followed by headliner Tyler, the Creator on the same stage at 8:45. Fellow headliner Marshmello will take to the Bud Light Seltzer stage at 8:45 as well.

Saturday, July 31

Saturday’s headliners are a wide-ranging group, covering decades of rock music alongside some of today’s biggest names. Limp Bizkit and Journey will perform back to back at the Bud Light Seltzer stage, with the former taking the stage at 6:30 and the latter beginning at 8:15 for a performance lasting nearly two hours.

Megan Thee Stallion will appear on the T-Mobile stage at 6:45. Over the past two years, she’s experienced a meteoric rise, becoming one of the most well-known women in rap. Her performance this weekend is sure to impress with her top hits, including “Body” and “Cry Baby.”

To cap off the evening, Post Malone will perform on the same stage at 8:45. Malone has released three studio albums since 2016, and put out “Motley Crew” earlier this month, potentially the first single for his fourth effort.

Elsewhere throughout the day, you can catch Bia — who recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj — on the Grubhub stage at 2:50, Trippie Redd on the Bud Light Seltzer stage at 4:30 and Young the Giant on the T-Mobile stage at 4:45, among other artists.

Sunday, August 1

At the close of this year’s Lollapalooza, the festival’s last day presents a diverse range of performers. On deck early on is Princess Nokia, a queer rapper who rose to prominence in 2017. She’s slated to perform on the T-Mobile stage at 2:15.

At 4:00, mxmtoon will take to the Grubhub stage. The indie artist has achieved viral fame despite being just 21 through songs such as “Prom Dress” and “Falling For U.” Later on, Rico Nasty will make an appearance on the same stage, with a performance beginning at 6:30.

DaBaby will give a headlining performance on the Bud Light Seltzer stage at 9:00. He’s released 13 mixtapes and three studio albums, and rose to prominence in 2019. Last weekend, he came under fire for comments he made during his performance during Rolling Loud, in which he insulted gay men and made harmful comments about HIV.

The rest of the Sunday performers include Brockhampton, performing before DaBaby on the same stage at 7:15, as well as Young Thug, Modest Mouse and the Foo Fighters, who are scheduled to appear on the T-Mobile stage at 4:00, 6:00 and 8:00, respectively.

