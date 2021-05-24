Rapper Playboi Carti performs latest album during Dillo Day 2021 set

Playboi Carti performed songs from his critically acclaimed albums “Whole Lotta Red” and “Die Lit” during his 2021 Dillo Day set.

BET award-winning rapper Playboi Carti brought an energetic performance to screens at this year’s virtual Dillo Day Saturday night.

Carti opened with “Stop Breathing” and closed with “@MEH” — both songs from his latest album, “Whole Lotta Red,” which was released last year.

He also performed songs from his album “Die Lit”, which peaked at number two on the Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums in 2018.

Students accessed Carti’s performance through a livestream available on Dillo Day’s website, where they were treated to a flashy smokeshow following Atlanta rapper Ken Carson’s opening performance.

“I think just having somebody that’s so creative, and again, not just a rapper, but a trailblazing rapper, who is applying pressure in the game — it definitely is pivotal,” Medill junior Amirah Ford, Mayfest Productions’ director of booking, said.

Ford said she was not interested in “the cookie-cutter formula” of past Dillo Day line-ups.

Playboi Carti, a rapper known for an eclectic online persona, changed up the tone that was set from earlier performances including KAYTRANADA and beabadoobee. Ford also highlighted “Whole Lotta Red,” adding that Playboi Carti stood out to her as a viable headliner because of how he blended elements of hip hop and rap.

“Playboi Carti has been out for years now. To see him still be relevant, and to see this creativity that he did…I knew he was going to do the virtual show,” Ford said.

Carti’s performance lasted over half an hour and was shot and streamed entirely from a box-like stage with lit up walls. In addition to performing songs from his most recent album, like “Die4Guy” and “Long Time (Intro),” Carti performed his bits from Lil Yatchy’s “Flex Up” and Tyler, The Creator’s “EARFQUAKE” while rocking on the virtual stage.

Weinberg freshman Cydney Johnson said she enjoyed the visuals of Carti’s performance. She watched the virtual set with her friends while eating takeout in her dorm after celebrating Dillo Day on the beach.

“He had great energy and it was super cool to hear some of my favorite songs being performed live,” Johnson said. “It was definitely the perfect way to end Dillo Day.”

