Mayfest Productions announces week of in-person programming leading up to Dillo Day

This year’s Dillo Day will incorporate both in-person and virtual elements.

A week of in-person programming, primarily at Norris University Center, will precede Dillo Day performances on May 22, according to a Sunday announcement from Mayfest Productions.

The week will kick off with the Warhol Student Art Exhibit opening Tuesday in the Norris Wildcat Room. The exhibit will run through May 21.

On Wednesday, Mayfest will host “Dildo Day” at Norris with a number of other student organizations. A silent disco will follow on Thursday, also hosted at Norris in collaboration with WNUR. The final event before Dillo Day will be “Mayfit,” a Friday Norris event hosted with NU Thrift and STITCH.

Mayfest will also hold care package pick-up outside of the Donald P. Jacobs Center at a date that has yet to be determined, the announcement said. However, in-person events may be changed or canceled depending on weather and COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday’s POSTMODERN-themed concert will feature musician Omar Apollo as daytime headliner. Other artist announcements are forthcoming.

