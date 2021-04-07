Dillo Day 2021 to include some in-person programming

This year’s Dillo Day will incorporate both in-person and virtual elements. It will be the second virtual Dillo Day.

Dillo Day 2021 will include some in-person and virtual programming and will be around the theme POSTMODERN, Mayfest Productions announced in a Wednesday news release.

The music festival will be held on May 22. Much like last year’s Digital Dillo, all performances will be held online.

“While the past year has undoubtedly brought its challenges, spring quarter remains, as always, Dillo quarter,” the release read.



Mayfest is partnering with InkTank to create Dillo Day merchandise, which will also be available for purchase throughout Spring Quarter. Students in Evanston can sign up to receive a gift from the organization closer to the festival date. Updates on the concert’s lineup, logistics and performance times will be shared on the Mayfest app and social media as the festival approaches.

During Digital Dillo 2020. Mayfest hosted question-and-answer sessions with the artists who performed, including Jai Wolf and Rico Nasty, after their performances. Mayfest has not yet shared whether this year’s festival will follow a similar format.

“We hope that our spring programming and day-of performances will provide you all with a sense of community and enjoyment,” the release added.

