Evanston releases application process for 2nd Ward City Council seat

Evanston released plans Friday to fill the open 2nd Ward City Council seat.

Mayor Daniel Biss will appoint former councilmember Peter Braithwaite’s successor following an application process. Candidate applications are due August 12, a public engagement is scheduled tentatively for August 31, and City Council will confirm Biss’ appointment September 12.

This process will be the same process used to fill the 9th Ward council seat earlier this year. Former 9th Ward alderperson Cicely Fleming stepped down February 15. Following a meeting where residents asked questions to potential candidates, Biss chose Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) to fill the seat.

Braithwaite, who left City Council on July 11, is known for his work as chair of the Alternatives to Arrest Committee and Reparations Committee as highlights of his time on the council. The councilmember that succeeds him has a reserved spot on the Reparations Committee.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yimingfuu

Related Stories:

— City Council says goodbye to Peter Braithwaite and Kelley Gandurski at Monday meeting

— Ald. Peter. Braithwaite to resign from City Council after 11 years

— Darlene Cannon announces campaign for 2nd Ward alderperson