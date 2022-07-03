Darlene Cannon announces campaign for 2nd Ward alderperson

Local activist and third-generation Evanston resident Darlene Cannon announced her campaign to represent the 2nd Ward after Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) departs from City Council July 11.

Cannon is an appointed member of Evanston’s Equity and Empowerment Commission and a board member for the Democratic Party of Evanston, Citizens’ Network of Protection and Reclaim Evanston. She ran against Braithwaite in 2021, falling short by 71 votes.

“Evanston’s 2nd Ward is my home, the only home I have ever known. I grew up, worked, got married, and raised my family here,” Cannon said in a Friday news release. “My knowledge and understanding of how strong our community is started at an early age as I worked hand in hand with community leaders to improve the lives of all Evanstonians, especially those living in the 2nd Ward.”

During her 2021 campaign, Cannon was endorsed by Evanston Fight for Black Lives, Community Alliance for Better Government, former alderperson Cecily Fleming, Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) and several other local organizations.

Cannon said she will “prioritize affordability, public safety and small business ownership” in the news release. In a 2021 interview with The Daily, Cannon said she supported the reallocation of funds away from the Evanston Police Department toward social services. She also said she was in favor of direct cash reparation payments.

Braithwaite announced his retirement from City Council at a June 27 council meeting. He has represented the 2nd Ward for 11 years and serves as the chair of the Reparations Committee.

The city has not yet released details on the process to find Braithwaite’s replacement.

