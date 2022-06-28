Ald. Peter. Braithwaite to resign from City Council after 11 years

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) announced his resignation from City Council at Monday’s meeting.

Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) announced he will leave City Council on July 11 for personal reasons at Monday’s council meeting.

Braithwaite has represented the 2nd Ward since 2011, focusing largely on economic development and affordable housing.

“It has been a huge honor and privilege not only to serve and represent the members of the 2nd Ward here on council but being a part of some amazing decisions and meeting some incredible people along the way,” Braithwaite said.

Braithwaite serves as the chair of the Reparations Committee and helped launch the first program to make reparations available for Black residents in the country.

Braithwaite was first appointed to the position in 2011 by former Mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl. He ran unopposed in 2013 and 2017, then narrowly beat local activist Darlene Cannon in 2021.

Many councilmembers expressed surprise about Braithwaite’s announcement.

“I appreciate your service not just on council, but your service that extends far beyond this dais that will continue to occur with or without a title,” Ald. Devon Reid (8th) said.

Mayor Daniel Biss noted that in addition to his service on the Economic Development Committee, Braithwaite, the council’s second-longest serving member, has helped guide newer councilmembers.

Five of the eight remaining councilmembers are in their first term.

“Whatever you want to say about this council, experience is not our forte,” Biss said. “You’ve been so generous in sharing what you learned during your time on this council with those of us that are new.”

Former Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th), who served in the position for five years, also left the council in February, saying the role had been “more hurtful than harmful” to her health.

Braithwaite began a new job in February as director of procurement diversity and community engagement at Northwestern.

Braithwaite’s final public meeting will be when City Council convenes June 11.

