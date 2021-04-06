Peter Braithwaite leads over Darlene Cannon in 2nd Ward election by just over 100 votes

Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) leads over challenger Darlene Cannon in the 2nd Ward aldermanic race, but results are too close to call.

Ald. Peter Braithwaite (2nd) leads challenger Darlene Cannon by just over 100 votes in a 2nd Ward aldermanic race which remains too close to call, according to unofficial election results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

With all precincts reporting, Braithwaite has received 671 votes, pulling ahead of Cannon with 582. Residents who voted by mail and postmarked their ballots by April 6 will also be counted in the final tally. As a result, complete results will not be available immediately.

Braithwaite, an incumbent, was first appointed to the seat in 2011 by former mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl and ran unopposed in 2013 and 2017. Cannon, his opponent, is a third-generation Evanston resident and board member of the Democratic Party of Evanston.

The 2nd Ward aldermanic race was one of several targeted by Evanston Together LLC, a recently formed political organization that endorsed four incumbent candidates, including Braithwaite, and one challenger. The group caused citywide controversy after sending out mailers alleging challenger candidates would promote “radical change” to the city’s government if elected.

Braithwaite issued a statement saying he wasn’t approached by Evanston Together, and did not solicit the group’s endorsement.

Braithwaite campaigned on his experience as alderman over the last 10 years, promising to continue his work in promoting community safety, affordable housing, and economic development. He received endorsements from several incumbent officials, including Mayor Steve Hagerty and Ald. Robin Rue Simmons (5th).

Cannon, on the other hand, ran on a platform of bringing new ideas and grassroots experience to City Council. Drawing from her extensive experience in local organizations and activism, Cannon promised to actively include resident voices in her decisions as alderman through community surveys, open office hours, and community chats.

Braithwaite and Cannon could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

