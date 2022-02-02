Biss releases 9th Ward council seat applications

Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) at a City Council meeting. She announced her departure from the position in December 2021.

The city has opened applications to fill Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th)’s seat after her planned Feb. 15 resignation.

Mayor Daniel Biss, who is responsible for appointing her replacement, released application information on Monday. Applications are due Feb. 14 and Biss will appoint his selection on Feb. 22. City Council will vote the following Monday to confirm the appointee.

Six people announced they would run for the position in a 9th Ward meeting last month, including former mayoral candidate and Purdue University senior Sebastian Nalls and Fleming’s 2017 opponent Shawn Jones, an attorney and former Evanston RoundTable reporter who served on Evanston’s Housing and Community Development Committee.

Other applicants include Rick Goodwill, an attorney and 15-year 9th Ward resident, Juan Geracaris, a 14-year resident of the ward, Evanston Latinos board member Kathy Hayes, a retired Evanston native and five-year ward resident, and Dan Coyne, an Evanston/Skokie School District 65 social worker who has lived in the ward for 30 years.

Fleming announced her intention to depart the council in December 2021, referencing an “unhealthy work culture.”

Fleming will not provide input on her replacement. Candidates will tentatively make presentations to the public Feb. 17.

The candidate appointed by Biss will serve until Evanston’s 2023 municipal election, though Fleming’s term was set to expire in 2025.

