Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus found in Evanston

Mosquitos carrying West Nile virus have been found in Evanston, the city announced Wednesday.

The mosquitos, which were part of a batch collected by the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District on July 8, tested positive for the virus July 12. These are the first mosquitos with the virus NSMAD has found in its traps this summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. It typically spreads through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who contract the virus do not feel sick, and only about 20% of infected people develop a fever and other symptoms. The risk of developing West Nile virus during this time of year is low.

NSMAD has recommended steps residents can take to avoid mosquito bites, including:

Using insect repellent

Wearing loose-fitting clothing

Avoiding peak mosquito feeding times at dawn and dusk

Examining property and removing any items that can hold water

Residents can reach NSMAD at 847-446-9434 to report stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and other areas that may contain mosquitos. For further information, residents can dial 311 while in Evanston to reach the city’s Health and Human Services Department.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @charvarnes11

Related Stories:

— North Shore Mosquito Abatement District finds West Nile virus mosquitoes in Evanston

— First 2020 mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile found in Evanston

—Adult mosquito control tool place in Evanston area following West Nile virus reports