North Shore Mosquito Abatement District finds West Nile virus mosquitoes in Evanston

A mosquito. The year’s first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes has been found in Evanston.

The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District found the first West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in Evanston this year, according to a Thursday news release.

A batch of mosquitoes collected by NSMAD on July 12 tested positive in the organization’s lab two days later, according to the release. The NSMAD also found mosquitoes positive for the virus in Evanston last June.

Currently, the risk of being infected with the virus is low, but NSMAD is still encouraging residents to take precautions. The organization recommends residents wear insect repellent and loose-fitting clothing, as well as examine their property and eliminate any items that can hold water.

Areas of stagnant water in places like roadside ditches and flooded yards can produce mosquitoes.

“If it can hold water, it can breed mosquitoes,” the release said.

