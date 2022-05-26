A&O Productions announces Orion Sun as Philfest headliner

Students at A&O Blowout during Fall Quarter. The group announced Orion Sun as its headliner for Philfest.

A&O Productions announced R&B and soul artist Orion Sun as the headliner for its annual Philfest on Thursday.

Orion Sun, also known as Tiffany Majette, released her debut album “Hold Space for Me” in 2020. Her music addresses themes of loneliness, grief and romance, according to an A&O news release.

In addition to writing, producing and performing her music, Majette plays instruments such as the guitar and piano. The Philadelphia-based singer also spearheads the creative vision and design of her music videos and website.

Philfest, which is also presented by the Associated Student Government Sustainability Committee, is a music festival that features alternative, bluegrass and indie artists, student performers and programming related to environmentalism and sustainability. The event will take place 3 p.m. Monday on Deering Meadow.

The festival began in 2000 as a collaboration between A&O and Students for Ecological and Environmental Development in honor of Phil Semmer, a former Northwestern student and SEED member who died in a car accident while studying abroad. Semmer’s interests in bluegrass music and environmentalism inspired Philfest’s mission and programming.

Philfest returns this year for the first time since 2018. The event is free and does not require tickets for entry.

