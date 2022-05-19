A&O Productions, Sherman Ave. announce Patti Harrison and Sarah Sherman as spring speakers

SNL star Sarah Sherman will perform standup comedy on campus this Wednesday with Patti Harrison.

Patti Harrison and Sarah Sherman are A&O’s and Sherman Ave.’s spring speakers, the groups announced Thursday. The comedians will perform stand-up comedy in McCormick Auditorium on Wednesday.

Harrison is “poised to become the most visible working trans comedian in America,” according to Rolling Stone. She has been featured in Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill” and Nikole Beckwith’s “Together Together.” Additionally, she has writing credits for “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” and “Big Mouth.”

Sarah Sherman (Communication ’15) currently works as a featured player on “Saturday Night Live,” known for her crass, sometimes gross comedy sketches. The comedian, also known as Sarah Squirm, also regularly appears on the “Weekend Update” segment, poking fun at host Colin Jost.

Named one of Vulture’s Comics to Watch in 2018, Sherman has also served as a writer for “The Eric Andre Show.” Her short, “Sarah Vaccine,” was described by Paper Magazine as a “maniacal, gross-out and overwhelming response to (our) lockdown hell.”

Tickets for the event are free for students.

