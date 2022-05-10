ETHS hires new principal, HR chief

Evanston Township High School. ETHS named Taya Kinzie as its latest principal and assistant superintendent and Scott Bramley as assistant superintendent of human resources in a Tuesday press release.

Evanston Township High School District 202 will soon welcome new leadership into the building.

ETHS named Taya Kinzie as principal and assistant superintendent and Scott Bramley as assistant superintendent of human resources for Evanston Township High School District 202 Tuesday. The District 202 Board of Education approved the appointments at a Monday meeting.

Kinzie currently serves as the district’s associate principal for student services. She came to ETHS in 2004 as a social worker in the Special Education Department and later became a dean of students.

Kinzie also works as a Spanish/English bilingual licensed clinical social worker.

“Dr. Kinzie’s empathetic and compassionate leadership has already made a tremendous impact on our community,” Marcus Campbell, incoming ETHS superintendent and current assistant superintendent and principal, said in a news release. “We are excited and fortunate to have her continued leadership and care for our community in the new role of assistant superintendent and principal.”

Bramley is currently the ETHS associate principal, a role he has served in for the past eight years. He also serves as the district’s interim chief human resource officer, a position he has held since October.

He started at ETHS in 2012 as the department chair for English and Reading and later served as associate principal for Instruction and Literacy.

“Dr. Bramley is a systems thinker and problem solver who leads with humility,” Campbell said. “ He is consistently looking for ways to improve processes and support ETHS students and staff.”

Kinzie and Bramley will assume their new positions July 1.

