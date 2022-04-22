Marcus Campbell named next ETHS superintendent

Evanston Township High School. The District 202 Board of Education announced Marcus Campbell will be the next superintendent Thursday.

Marcus Campbell was named the next Evanston Township High School/District 202 superintendent by the Board of Education on Thursday.

Campbell serves as the assistant superintendent/principal at ETHS. He will replace Superintendent Eric Witherspoon, who plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Campbell has worked in District 202 for more than 21 years and has held his current position for more than nine. He has also been an English teacher, the director for student supports and racial equity and the associate principal at ETHS.

The board previously said in a March update Campbell was a top candidate and began an engagement process between Campbell and the community.

To conduct the search process, District 202 contracted Alma Advisory Group in December. After collecting feedback through a community survey and stakeholder group interviews, the board concluded it wanted a clear communicator and leader who prioritizes student interests, ensures a safe learning environment, supports students’ mental and physical health and prepares students for non-college paths.

The board said Campbell was an “exceptional candidate” given the job profile in a March 9 update.

Campbell will start as superintendent July 1.

