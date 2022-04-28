Northwestern cost of attendance to surpass $80,000, financial aid to increase by 8.4%

The Arch. Northwestern is raising tuition by 3.5% for the 2022-23 academic year.

Northwestern is raising undergraduate tuition by 3.5% and increasing financial aid by more than 8%, amid other rising costs for students.

Tuition will increase from $60,276 this year to $62,391 for the 2022-23 academic year. Room and board costs jumped about 6.4%, from $18,264 to $19,440.

Students will also pay greater fees for health services and activities — additional costs not included in tuition. The health fee increased from $207 to $780 — a 276.8% jump. The activities cost will be $237, up from $225 this academic year. The athletics fee will not increase, remaining at $60.

The total cost of attendance, discounting financial aid, will surpass $80,000 for the first time. The collective price tag for NU increased about 4.5% from $79,302 to $82,908.

The University is also increasing its total financial aid available to students by about 8.4%, from $251 million to $272 million. More than 60% of undergraduates currently receive financial aid packages.

“Providing access to a Northwestern education remains a top priority for the University,” Provost Kathleen Hagerty said in a University news release. “That is why we’re making an even greater investment in our students’ financial aid for the upcoming academic year.”

NU will maintain its need-blind admission policy for U.S. citizens and permanent residents, which does not factor in applicants’ ability to pay for school when considering them for admission. NU will also continue to provide students loan-free financial aid packages that are sufficient to fully pay for attendance. The University is currently being sued for allegedly colluding with other U.S. universities to illegally reduce student financial aid.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @rjleung7

Related Stories:

— Middle-class students express concerns as Northwestern increases its cost of attendance

— Northwestern to increase total cost by 3.6 percent, financial aid by more than 8 percent

— Northwestern among 16 universities sued for allegedly colluding to limit financial aid