Northwestern to increase total cost by 3.6 percent, financial aid by more than 8 percent

The Weber Arch. For undergraduate students not on financial aid, Northwestern will cost a total of $79,302 for the 2021-22 academic year.

Northwestern will cost 3.6 percent more for those who do not receive financial aid in academic year 2021-22, according to a Wednesday news release. The University will also increase financial aid by more than 8 percent.

Tuition will increase from the current year’s $58,227 to $60,276 and the student activities fee will increase to $225, according to the release. Furthermore, the health fee will grow to $207 from $201 with athletic fees remaining the same at $60.

The University also increased standard room and board rates, including a full meal plan option, by 3.7 percent at $18,264. This brings the total 2021-22 cost to $79,302.

Undergraduate students should expect to receive $251 million in aid for the upcoming academic year, indicating a more than 8 percent increase compared to this year, the release read.

This may impact a large population within the NU community, as more than 60 percent of undergraduates receive financial aid. Annual financial aid has grown 28 percent since 2017-18.

“The additional aid will allow Northwestern to provide increased funds for students with demonstrated need and also will further support students from middle-income families,” the announcement said.

The University will also continue its need-blind practice, which means that it will not consider a prospective student’s financial background in the admissions process. It will also maintain its policy of fulfilling student financial needs with a combination of grants, scholarships, summer earnings expectations and work-study opportunities. Loans will not be a part of financial aid packages.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @YunkyoMoonK

Related Stories:

— Explained: Northwestern tuition discount excludes financial aid recipients

— NU undergrads to accept COVID-19 risks, tuition hike before return to campus

Comments