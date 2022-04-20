From Foster to Family Focus: More than a century of District 65 decisions in the 5th Ward

The Foster School opened in the 5th Ward in 1905. It became a magnet school in 1967, and the 5th Ward school lost its neighborhood school. Since then, community activists have pushed to bring a neighborhood school back.

Evanston’s 5th Ward hasn’t had its own neighborhood school in more than 50 years.

But on March 14, after decades of activism, Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s Board of Education voted to approve the construction of a K-8 school in Evanston’s 5th Ward. The Daily took a look back at the history of closures, committees and community activism leading up to this decision.







Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avivabechky

Related Stories:

— Community members pack historic District 65 school board meeting to establish 5th Ward school

— Over 50 years since Foster School: Community members continue push to reintroduce a 5th Ward public neighborhood school

— In Focus: Fifth Ward residents advocate for neighborhood school in historical building