From Foster to Family Focus: More than a century of District 65 decisions in the 5th Ward
April 20, 2022
Evanston’s 5th Ward hasn’t had its own neighborhood school in more than 50 years.
But on March 14, after decades of activism, Evanston/Skokie School District 65’s Board of Education voted to approve the construction of a K-8 school in Evanston’s 5th Ward. The Daily took a look back at the history of closures, committees and community activism leading up to this decision.
