NAACP seeking donations after fire displaced 12

Evanston NAACP’s Civic Engagement Committee is collecting gently used household items to support families who lost their homes to a building fire.

Evanston Fire Department said on Monday that a fire on the 1600 block of Monroe St. displaced 12 residents. The NAACP committee is seeking clothing, towels, socks and sweaters in all sizes.

One of the families is seeking women’s size 14 and men’s large clothing.

All of the families’ most immediate need is housing, according to an NAACP email. The organization asked for any information on available units, adding the families have been referred to Connections for the Homeless.

After the fire, the American Red Cross was notified to offer care and shelter services to displaced residents and animals.

Affected families are also in need of items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, plastic kitchen containers, kitchen towels, kitchen mitts, lotion, liquid soap and other “dollar store items.” Donations can be dropped off at 700 Mulford St. on the front step.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avanidkalra

