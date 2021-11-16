Apartment fire displaces two people, causes damage to several units

An apartment fire caused damage to several units in the multi-story building Monday.

An apartment fire displaced two people from a multi-story residential structure shortly after noon on Monday, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release.

No firefighters or residents reported injuries. The American Red Cross provided emergency services for the displaced residents.

EFD and neighboring agencies responded to reports of the fire at 2215 Central St., which caused smoke and water damage in several units of the apartment building. EFD called several surrounding departments to assist with the fire.

Firefighters contained the flames to the unit of origin, the release said, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

House fires are commonly caused by cooking, heating and electrical issues, according to the National Fire Protection Association. EFD recommends Evanston residents check and change their batteries for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms around Daylight Savings Time each year. EFD also encourages residents to own a fire extinguisher for emergencies.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @maxlubbers