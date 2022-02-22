Men’s Tennis: Match against No. 10 Kentucky canceled

Northwestern lines up for the national anthem. The Wildcats’ match against Kentucky, originally scheduled for Feb. 25, was canceled on Tuesday.

For the third time this season, a Northwestern tennis match has been canceled or postponed.

Originally scheduled for Friday, NU’s showdown with No. 10 Kentucky has been taken off the schedule, both teams announced Tuesday afternoon. The teams did not provide a reason for the cancellation but promised to give updates as they become available.

Earlier this season, Northwestern’s match with North Carolina State was delayed due to travel complications. That match will now be played on March 21. The Cats are still attempting to reschedule their match against Vanderbilt, which was pushed from its original date on Feb. 20 due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, NU’s upcoming contest against No. 16 Harvard is still set to occur on Sunday.

