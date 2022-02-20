Men’s Tennis: Vanderbilt match postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results

Northwestern lines up for the national anthem. The Wildcats’ match against Vanderbilt was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Northwestern men’s tennis will not face Vanderbilt this weekend on account of “positive COVID-19 test results within the Wildcats’ program.”

The match will no longer be played on Sunday and will be rearranged at a later date if possible, both teams announced. Vanderbilt’s match against Tennessee State, which was to be held later that day, was also postponed.

This is the second NU match to be rescheduled this season after travel cancellations forced a contest against North Carolina State to be shifted to March 21.

As of Saturday morning, the Cats’ next match on the road against Kentucky is still scheduled for February 25.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @nathanjansell

Related Stories:

— Men’s Tennis: Northwestern takes aim at undefeated Vanderbilt

— Men’s Tennis: Northwestern vanquishes Oregon, Notre Dame to extend streak

— Men’s Tennis: Oregon and Notre Dame to test Northwestern’s four-match win streak