Medill junior Jacob Fulton named The Daily’s next editor in chief

Jacob Fulton was named the next editor in chief of The Daily Northwestern, the newspaper’s publisher announced Tuesday night.

Fulton, a Medill junior, is currently an In Focus editor. He has previously served as a print managing editor for two quarters, as well as summer editor in chief, design editor and city editor.

The Ohio native has been a digital politics intern for NBC Politics since September 2021 and worked as a freelance writer for Matter News last summer. He will intern with USA Today’s national news team in summer 2022.

Fulton said he’s looking forward to finding creative ways to continue to build the newsroom community he’s grown to love, working from both his varied media background and his deep relationships around the Evanston and Northwestern community.

“I hope our relationship with our readership looks like one of constantly improving trust,” Fulton said. “And also one where we’re continuing to evaluate the best ways to serve the communities we cover.”

Fulton will assume the position for Spring and Fall Quarter 2022. He will succeed Medill senior Isabelle Sarraf, who has held the position Fall Quarter 2021 and Winter Quarter 2022.

Sarraf said she is excited to hand the baton to Fulton, who was one of her first friends on The Daily. She said she has enjoyed watching him grow as a writer and editor over the past two years, and is looking forward to him continuing his role as a leader at the paper.

“I have a lot of faith in Jacob to be able to navigate this position that the paper is in, in terms of the print product,” Sarraf said. “With Jacob’s design background and also his ideas for how to transform the paper, I think the Daily is in really good hands.”

John Byrne, chairman of the Students Publishing Company’s Board of Directors, said he’s excited to see Fulton step into the role in the wake of the extensive stress change which the student news landscape has undergone of late.

“The SPC Board was extremely impressed with Jacob’s significant experience, creativity and thoughtfulness,” Byrne said.

Looking ahead, Fulton is excited to grow alongside the publication that sparked his passion for covering news in Evanston and beyond.

“Acknowledging the fact that The Daily is a teaching newspaper means acknowledging the fact that it teaches every single staffer, all the way up to its editor in chief,” Fulton said. “I hope to model that by learning from and working with all of my staff members so that we can come together to create the best product possible.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ilana_arougheti

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @haley_fuller_