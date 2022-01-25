Evanston Arts Center announces scholarship to honor Sueko Kawamura

The Evanston Arts Center. The Center announced a new scholarship program Tuesday in honor of artist and architect Sueko Kawamura.

The Evanston Arts Center announced its new Weighardt/Kawamura scholarship Tuesday. The need-based scholarship will fund eight students’ tuition for arts center classes each year for 25 years. It will also display 20 artists’ work each year.

The center also renamed its second floor gallery the Sueko Kawamura Gallery. Arts Center member and artist Sueko Kawamura, who died last February at age 98, granted the center a “generous bequest” for these endeavors.

She graduated from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1964, winning the Alumni Painters Association there. From 1964 to 2000, Kawamura practiced architecture and worked on models for the John Hancock Building and the Willis Tower. Her painting, sculpture and fine arts work, all of which she pursued after retirement, are displayed at the Evanston Art Center.

“Along with her great talent, Sueko had a strong dedication to the arts and a generous spirit,” the Evanston Arts Center said in its press release.

The Evanston Arts Center offers art classes for children and adults in a variety of mediums, including metalsmithing, ceramics, digital media and jewelry. The center also hosts summer camps for youth ages 4 to 18. In 2021, the EAC gave 85 scholarships for their students.

Galleries at the center exhibit contemporary art, which are free and open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can book a docent-led tour or attend any of the center’s free artist talks, interviews or exhibition opening receptions.

