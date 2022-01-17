Cook County Health to open COVID-19 vaccination sites in Forest Park, Matteson, Des Plaines

With COVID-19 cases surging in Illinois and the addition of vaccine mandates in cities like Evanston, Cook County Health is opening three new vaccination sites this week.

These sites will offer initial vaccination series and booster shots for residents. They will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

7630 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, opening Jan. 18

Residents can take the Chicago Transit Authority Purple Line toward the Howard station and switch to the Red Line inbound to 95th/Dan Ryan. At the Jackson station, residents can transfer and board the Blue Line outbound to Forest Park for 13 stops. At the Forest Park station, residents can board the westbound PACE 308 bus to Des Plaines Avenue & Roosevelt Road. The stop is a seven-minute walk away. (Total travel time is 1 hour, 46 minutes.)

4647 Promenade Way in Matteson, opening Jan. 20

Residents can depart from the Foster CTA station, boarding the Purple Line inbound to the Howard station. Then, transfer to a Red Line train toward 95th/Dan Ryan and get off at Lake. Next, residents can walk five minutes to Millennium Station and board the Metra Electric toward University Park. From the Matteson stop, the site is a 38-minute walk. (Total travel time is 2 hours, 55 minutes)

1155 East Oakton St. in Des Plaines, opening Jan. 22

From the Davis CTA station, residents can take the Pace 250 bus westbound toward O’Hare Multi-Modal Facility. Exiting at Lee Street and Mannheim Road, the site is a two-minute walk away. (Total travel time is 1 hour, 3 minutes)

Residents can make an appointment at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The phone hotline will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All residents ages 5 and older are eligible for the first and second doses of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. According to the Food and Drug Administration, those ages 12 and older are also authorized to receive a booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend residents who received an initial vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna should obtain booster shots five months after their second dose.

CDC guidelines also advise Johnson & Johnson recipients to get a booster shot two months after their first dose.

Students and Evanston residents looking for a more local option can book appointments at retail pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. Alternative locations can be found at vaccines.gov.

