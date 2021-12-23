As COVID-19 cases rise, the city recommends boosters shots. Here’s what you need to know about how to receive one.

Residents can find booster shot appointments near them by visiting vaccines.gov and entering their ZIP code.

Evanston reported 161 COVID-19 cases last Friday, the highest number of cases in a day since pandemic began in March 2020, according to a Monday news release.

The city averaged about 94 cases per day over the last week, a 232% increase compared to the previous week’s 28 cases. Ike Ogbo, the city’s health and human services director, recommended all residents get their COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.

“With life-saving vaccines widely available, we have the tools necessary to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Ogbo said in the release.

The city also encouraged workplaces and community centers to hold their events virtually and recommended businesses require vaccination proof for residents to enter their stores.

About 91.7% of Evanston residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 82.8% percent are fully vaccinated with two doses.

Why should I get a booster shot?

COVID-19 vaccines become less effective over time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A booster shot increases effectiveness by raising antibody levels.

Who can get the booster shot?

To get a booster shot, you must be at least 16 years old and must have completed your primary COVID-19 vaccination series at least six months ago. 16- and 17-year-olds are eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shot, while adults ages 18 years or older can get the Moderna or Pfizer booster.

Do the booster shots cost money?

All booster shots are free.

Where can I find a booster shot near me?

Go to Vaccines.gov and enter your ZIP code. There are over 20 locations to get the shot in the city, including CVS, Jewel-Osco, Meijer and Walgreens.

I’ve booked my appointment. What should I know before I go?

— Bring your vaccine card and a form of identification to your booster appointment.

— You can get a free ride to your appointment through Lyft or by calling Uber at 1-855-921-0033.

— Report any side effects to the CDC using V-Safe.

