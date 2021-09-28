City to administer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for eligible individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccine for administration.

Evanston will administer booster Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for eligible individuals following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among other requirements for eligibility, the booster is only available to individuals who received the second dose of their Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

The CDC recommends that groups who previously qualified in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of vaccine distribution receive the booster. It also strongly encourages all residents over the age of 65 and those who live in long-term care facilities to seek a booster shot. Those between 50 and 64 who have underlying medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, heart conditions or a weakened immune system are also recommended to seek a booster.

Individuals 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions are also able to get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster. Those who do not fit these criteria but work in high-risk occupational facilities — including healthcare workers, frontline essential workers and first responders — are also able to get a booster.

Those eligible for a booster dose are encouraged to seek one as strengthened protection against the virus, especially for high-risk populations.

To get a vaccine, individuals can contact their healthcare provider or visit vaccines.gov to find a nearby location offering the booster shot.

There has not been an approved booster for those who originally received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. But National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said the agency is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to publish data on booster doses.

Public health guidelines and guidance are subject to updates as information evolves.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

— Cook County, Chicago vaccination sites to offer Pfizer vaccines for children 12 and older

— Surprise shots, limited slots: Northwestern students seek last-minute Pfizer vaccines in Norris

— Parental vaccine resistance is on the decline, study finds