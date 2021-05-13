Cook County, Chicago vaccination sites to offer Pfizer vaccines for children 12 and older

Many Chicago and Cook County vaccination sites will open up to adolescents 12-15 years old on Thursday.

Several Cook County and Chicago mass vaccination sites will offer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children ages 12-15 starting on Thursday, a change from the country’s previous 16+ age requirement for the Pfizer vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the administration of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to 12- to 15-year-olds Wednesday afternoon. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group following a human clinical trial, multiple evaluations from physicians and scientists and a final approval from FDA staff.

“Like adults, all youth age(d) 12 and older are encouraged to get the vaccine,” Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Allison Arwady said in a Chicago news release. “Current data show that the vaccine is safe and effective in children, and it not only protects our kids, but also their families and our communities.”

The CDC action opens up vaccination to approximately 17 million adolescents across the U.S., CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. Walensky’s recommendation was made after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 for the change with one abstention.

In anticipation of increased demand, Cook County Health expanded hours for five mass vaccination sites that offer Pfizer vaccines.The sites are as follows.

Matteson – 4647 Promenade Way, Matteson, IL

River Grove – Triton College, 2000 5th Avenue, River Grove, IL

South Holland – South Suburban College, 15800 State Street, South Holland, IL

Des Plaines – 1155 E Oakton Street, Des Plaines, IL

Forest Park – 7630 West Roosevelt Road, Forest Park, IL

These vaccination locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, according to a Cook County Health news release. The release said hours will remain the same at the Tinley Park mass vaccination site,which offers Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

Walk-ins are available at all CCH mass vaccination sites. Individuals can also make appointments at the Cook County vaccination website. or by calling 833-308-1988 between 7 a.m and 10 p.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a CCH news release.

Chicago-run vaccination sites that currently offer Pfizer vaccine will also open to those 12 and over for both walk-ins and appointments, according to a Chicago news release. Parents and guardians can make appointments for children 12 and older online at Zocdoc or by calling 312-746-4835. The sites are as follows.

A.A.C.C. @ Gallagher Way Wrigley Field, 1119 W. Waveland

Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana

Chicago State University Walk-Up, 9501 South King Drive

United Center drive-thru, 1724 W. Madison

Richard J. Daley College, 7500 S. Pulaski

Wilbur Wright College, 4300 N. Narragansett

Loretto Hospital, 645 S. Central

