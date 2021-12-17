ETHS moves to remote learning to assess impact of omicron variant

Evanston Township High School. The district announced plans for a week of online learning ahead of Winter Break due to the omicron variant.

Evanston Township High School has transitioned to e-learning until the end of Winter Break, Superintendent Eric Witherspoon announced Thursday.

Evanston saw 311 positive cases between Dec. 10 and 16, nearly a 60% increase from the week prior. The decision was made in light of the spread of the omicron variant and increased COVID-19 positivity rates across Evanston, and it will allow local health officials to evaluate the impact of the virus on the district.

Students attended asynchronous classes Friday. Synchronous e-learning will run from Monday to Thursday. All non-essential activities, including YAMO performances, Wildkit Academy, Jazz Big Band Concert and field trips, have been canceled through the end of Winter Break. No COVID-19 testing will be available at ETHS on Tuesday or Wednesday. Meals will be available from Dec. 20 to 23 for pickup from 9 a.m. to noon at Door #27.

To date, 91.7% of Evanston residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 82.8% fully vaccinated. At ETHS, 93% of students and 94% of staff are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The district will provide updates on policy changes ahead of its planned return to in-person instruction on Jan. 10.

