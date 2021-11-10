Shea Couleé and Alyssa Edwards announced as A&O Productions fall speakers

A promotional photo for A&O Productions’ Fall Speaker Event. This year’s event will feature drag queens Shea Couleé and Alyssa Edwards on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. in Lutkin Hall.

A&O Productions announced Wednesday their guests for their Fall Speaker Event will be Shea Couleé and Alyssa Edwards. The event will take place Nov. 17 in Lutkin Hall at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for students starting Friday at 2 p.m.

Jaren Merrell, known professionally as Shea Couleé, is a drag queen and musician, known for their win on season five of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and for her appearance on season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The Chicago native has also released music on Spotify.

Justin Johnson, whose stage name is Alyssa Edwards, is also a drag performer and choreographer. Johnson rose to prominence on season five of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and was also featured on season two of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” Johnson currently stars in the Netflix original docuseries “Dancing Queen.”

A&O’s past fall speakers have included writer and comedian Sarah Cooper, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh and performer and comedian Eric Andre.

